Salad and Go pursues restaurant expansion over new warehouse in Arizona

Salad and Go was exploring options to build a new distribution center in metro Phoenix but has decided against pursuing those plans.

The popular Valley-based salad chain has been quickly growing in Arizona and had considered relocating its existing distribution center in Phoenix to a newer, larger building in the West Valley.

Through Minnesota-based Ryan Cos., it submitted site plans last year to the city of Surprise for a 100,000-square-foot food processing and cold storage facility to distribute produce across its Arizona locations and in the Southwest.

But looking to the future, the company decided it was in its best interest to forgo those plans and invest its capital in new locations.

