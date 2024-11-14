Ritz-Carlton construction lawsuit concludes with jury verdict

A jury has weighed in on a long-running lawsuit related to the construction of the $2 billion The Ritz-Carlton Hotel and Villas in Paradise Valley.

The 10-member jury on Nov. 4 found in favor of Scottsdale developer Five Star Development on eight of 12 claims related to the construction of the luxury property. The legal dispute has been ongoing since 2021, when Las Vegas-based PWI Construction Inc. was named by Five Star Development as general contractor for the Ritz-Carlton project.

The contract between the two parties was signed in June of that year, said Joel Rhiner, partner at Chicago-based Stein Ray LLP and attorney for Five Star Development.

