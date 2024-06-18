Rising Scottsdale entertainment developments bring on new brokerage team

A pair of entertainment complexes rising near Scottsdale are taking shape.

The Sydney and The Edge, which are being developed by Palmer Development Group on Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community land near 90th Street and Pima Road along Loop 101, are now being listed by Marti Weinstein, a partner at Scottsdale-based Diversified Partners. Weinstein and Palmer previously teamed up to lease The Block at Pima Center — another nearby retail development.

"They have many other services within Diversified that will complement what we're doing. They have construction services, they have property management and a lot of other things that we can keep in one house," said Daniel Lupien, managing principal and founder of Palmer. "They're one of the leaders in development in Arizona and Marti is one of the most talented brokers I've ever had the privilege of working with."

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.