$120 million Switchyard development to transform Queen Creek's downtown

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Queen Creek’s downtown will soon be home to several new restaurants including Postino, Shake Shack, and Snooze, as well as office space and 215 luxury apartments. They will all be part of the $120 million mixed-use development called The Switchyard, whose construction will start this month.

The project is being spearheaded by Phoenix-based Creation, which won the right to develop 10 acres of town-owned land on the northeast corner of Ellsworth and Ocotillo roads after submitting in response to a request for proposals issued by Queen Creek in April 2022.

Creation, along with Dallas-based architectural firm GFF Design, LGE Design Build, and Horizon Real Estate Ltd., designed the space to be walkable and different from what is being developed elsewhere in Queen Creek.

