Republic Services signs lease for new Valley office HQ

New documents show that one of the state's largest publicly traded companies — Republic Services Inc. — is moving forward with its plans for a new office headquarters in Phoenix.

Phoenix-based Republic Services unveiled plans last summer for a relocated Phoenix corporate campus at the major CityNorth mixed-use development near Desert Ridge Marketplace. It has now signed a long-term lease and a joint development agreement for the site, documents show.

The environmental services company has been tabbed as one of Forbes' top 500 largest employers in the U.S. Last year, it ranked No. 161, the highest on the list of any Arizona company with 35,000 employed. Republic Services generated $13.51 billion in the fiscal year that ended in December 2022, making it the fifth-largest Arizona-based public company, according to the latest Business Journal data.

