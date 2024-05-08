Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Republic Services' recycling production facility slated for Buckeye site

The new Buckeye facility represents an investment of $95 million between Republic and Ravago as joint venture partners
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Recycling plant
Posted at 8:57 AM, May 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-08 12:15:31-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix-based Republic Services Inc. (NYSE: RSG) is partnering with international plastics maker Ravago to build a new recycled plastics production facility in metro Phoenix.

The 165,000-square-foot building will support "container to container" recycling in manufacturing of products, said Tim Oudman, senior vice president of sustainability innovation at Republic Services, one of the largest recyclers in the U.S.

ABC15 IS HERE TO HELP

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!

Email us: share@abc15.com

Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Currently, most rigid plastics that are processed through a recycling center are down-cycled, so those products only get one more use in products such as clothes or pipes, Oudman said. The new Buckeye facility represents an investment of $95 million between Republic and Ravago as joint venture partners and will support the ongoing reuse of certain plastics. The joint venture business is branded as Blue Polymers LLC.

"We're making this investment to advance plastic circulation, we're trying to advance a circular economy," Oudman told the Business Journal.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15 Arizona:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo