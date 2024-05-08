Republic Services' recycling production facility slated for Buckeye site

PHOENIX — Phoenix-based Republic Services Inc. (NYSE: RSG) is partnering with international plastics maker Ravago to build a new recycled plastics production facility in metro Phoenix.

The 165,000-square-foot building will support "container to container" recycling in manufacturing of products, said Tim Oudman, senior vice president of sustainability innovation at Republic Services, one of the largest recyclers in the U.S.

Currently, most rigid plastics that are processed through a recycling center are down-cycled, so those products only get one more use in products such as clothes or pipes, Oudman said. The new Buckeye facility represents an investment of $95 million between Republic and Ravago as joint venture partners and will support the ongoing reuse of certain plastics. The joint venture business is branded as Blue Polymers LLC.

"We're making this investment to advance plastic circulation, we're trying to advance a circular economy," Oudman told the Business Journal.

