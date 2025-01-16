Report: Arizona ranks among worst states for retirees

Arizona ranks among the nation's worst states to retire to.

That’s according to the Best and Worst States to Retire in 2025 from Seniorly, an online marketplace that helps the elderly and their families find services such as assisted living and memory care.

The report ranked Arizona as the No. 42 best state to retire in 2025. Seniorly analyzed nine metrics in all 50 states and D.C. across three main categories: affordability, quality of life and health care.

In these categories, Arizona ranked in the bottom 10 among mostly Southeastern and Southwestern states.

