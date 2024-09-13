Real estate developer opens Valley office, plans multiple hotels

West77 Partners, a real estate investment and development firm based in Bellevue, Washington and Salt Lake City, has opened an office in Scottsdale as it plans on building several hotels in the Phoenix market in the next several years.

The office will be home to West77’s development team as well as its affiliated general contracting company, Wasatch DC Builders.

West77’s move is connected to the company’s plans to build up to 12 LivAway Suites extended-stay hotels in the Valley.

West77 is developing LivAway Suites extended stay hotels across the U.S. and recently opened one in the Salt Lake City metro area. West77’s pipeline of LivAway Suites includes more than 50 properties that will start construction by 2026.

The Business Journal reported in July that West77’s proposal to build a four-story, $15 million hotel with 126 rooms across 60,884 square feet in Tolleson, at the southeast corner of Interstate 10 and 91st Avenue, was approved by Tolleson City Council.

Dan Barrett, the president of West77 Partners and Wasatch DC Builders, told the Business Journal that it plans on breaking ground on that location, as well as on sites in Surprise and Glendale before the end of the year.

