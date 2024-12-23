Raytheon, Ursa Major say flight test successful for next-gen Army missile motor

Raytheon’s Tucson-based missile manufacturing operation this week announced a successful test for an advanced long-range military solid rocket motor it is developing with Colorado aerospace propulsion systems maker Ursa Major.

The joint project to advance the next generation of smart munitions for the U.S. Army is moving quickly, said Raytheon — a division of Virginia-based RTX Inc. (Nasdaq: RTX) — thanks to the two companies’ combined experience and expertise in digital engineering.

Speed of development has been an important aspect of the project, which started with an investment RTX Ventures made in Ursa Major in 2023 to explore new rocket motor technologies in response to a call from the Army expressing an urgent need for affordable precision-guided munitions. In addition to affordability and precision, the project also aims to increase range.

