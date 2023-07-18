Watch Now
Raytheon to open new engineering design facility at SkySong

Raytheon announced July 17 that it's opening a 28,000-square-foot design center at SkySong, The ASU Scottsdale Innovation Center.
Posted at 9:05 AM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 12:05:16-04

Raytheon is opening a new facility at SkySong, The Arizona State University Scottsdale Innovation Center, that will employ 150 people and provide collaboration opportunities for students.

Raytheon announced Monday it will occupy 28,000 square feet at SkySong in an engineering design hub with a focus on digital design products to support rapid growth of the company’s defense portfolio that mostly has been concentrated in southern Arizona.

Raytheon, a division of Arlington, Virginia-based RTX, has its major missile manufacturing operation in Tucson.

About 95% of the 150 employees working from the engineering hub at SkySong will be new to Raytheon, according to a company announcement.

