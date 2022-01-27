Rail giant looks to bid on 3,500 acres for massive intermodal, logistics center in Arizona

PHOENIX — One of the country’s largest freight companies plans to bid on more than 3,500 acres of state land for a proposed intermodal facility and industrial complex in the Phoenix region, according to public records.

Through WittDev LLC, Fort Worth, Texas-based BNSF Railway Co. applied in March 2021 to purchase the Arizona State Land Department property located in the West Valley, state records show. This application process allows private developers or individuals to request a public auction of state land; the state land commissioner has the power to approve or deny the request.

The massive property is located northeast of State Route 60 and the existing BNSF railway between Wittmann and Surprise in the West Valley, which has some of the fastest-growing cities in the nation.

On the site, BNSF is proposing a logistics park along the north portion, a logistics center through the middle section and an intermodal facility at the southeast segment, according to a state appraisal of the site conducted in July.

