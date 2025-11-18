Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Quantum Computing ramps chip production at Tempe fab, eyes second facility for high-volume output

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Quantum.jpg
Posted

Quantum Computing Inc. has ramped manufacturing of its thin-film niobate chips at its Tempe fab to fulfill customer orders, and the New Jersey-based company is already planning another manufacturing facility to meet projected market demand.

Since opening its fab in May at ASU Research Park, Quantum Computing has refined its production line, expanded operations staff and built relationships with early customers in research, government and commercial sectors to “fine-tune both process quality and device yield,” CEO Yuping Huang said during a Nov. 14 earnings call.

The company’s Tempe fab is designed to qualify processes and support early customer projects for thin-film niobate chips, which the company views as an important first step in its broader manufacturing strategy.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch, pause, record & replay live sports with Tablo!