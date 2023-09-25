Quantum Computing Inc. selects ASU Research Park as site for photonic chip foundry

Quantum Computing Inc. has selected ASU Research Park as the future home of its new quantum photonic chip foundry.

The Virginia-based quantum optics and nanophotonics technology company announced Sept. 21 that it plans to produce thin film lithium niobate chips at the Tempe foundry for use in high-performance computing, machine learning, cyber security, sensing and imaging products.

"The quantum photonic chip facility is poised to make a significant impact in the United States by becoming the first U.S.-based developer and producer of thin film lithium niobate chips,” Robert Liscouski, CEO of Quantum Computing Inc., said in a statement. “This accomplishment not only enhances the nation's manufacturing capabilities but also reduces reliance on foreign chip imports.”

Quantum Computing leased 9,200 square feet at 2050 E. ASU Circle, Suite 107 with plans to begin single-purpose chip manufacturing in the first half of 2024.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.