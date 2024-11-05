PXG makes golf apparel push at Scottsdale Fashion Square store

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Parsons Xtreme Golf – or PXG – the premium golf company and club manufacturer, is trying to highlight its retail offerings beyond golf clubs with a new pop-up apparel and accessories store with a six-month lease in Scottsdale Fashion Square.

On Nov. 1, Scottsdale-based PXG opened its first retail location that does not have its custom club fitting areas and golf simulators, but rather just its high-end clothing options, which the company’s chief marketing officer Renee Parsons said could benefit from a different retail setting.

“Our full-service PXG stores are beautiful – they're just a little bit darker and maybe a little masculine looking,” Parsons told the Business Journal. “With this one we decided to do a lighter, more fashion forward environment.”

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.