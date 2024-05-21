Public charter jet service JSX adds new route from Scottsdale to Dallas

Valley residents will soon have a new way to travel nonstop to Dallas.

Public charter jet service JSX on May 20 announced plans to launch nonstop service from Scottsdale Airport to Dallas' Love Field beginning in October. The nonstop route will run once a day on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays. The Dallas route is set to begin Oct. 3.

The new service to Love Field is the second new route announced by JSX in the past month. The carrier began service between Scottsdale and Orange County on May 17.

“When Customers ask, JSX delivers, and our dedicated fliers have been requesting a link between Dallas and Scottsdale since we first established our headquarters in the Lone Star State,” CEO Alex Wilcox said in a statement.

