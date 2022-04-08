Pre-rolled joint company sets up shop in Arizona, plans on hiring hundreds

Jeeter, a company that manufactures and sells pre-rolled marijuana joints, is opening its second headquarters in Tempe and has plans to hire hundreds of employees.

Since it was launched in California in 2018, Jeeter has become a staple for most dispensaries in that state. The company launched its first products in Arizona on April 1 of this year. But before the launch, Jeeter had leased 8,000 square feet of office and manufacturing space in Tempe and had hired about 100 employees.

“Since launching, the response to our products, our brand has been incredible. And as we level up our operational capabilities and expand the products we bring to market, we are thrilled to provide the Jeeter experience to more people across the country,” Jeeter Co-Founder and Co-CEO Sebastian Solano said in a statement. “Not only are we hyped about connecting in person and affording the community the opportunity to experience all of our offerings, but we are also most proud of what this means in terms of expanding our family by bringing on hundreds of new team members.”

