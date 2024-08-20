Position Sports adds premium sales partner for Hall of Fame college basketball games

Position Sports, the Phoenix-based company that organizes the college basketball Hall of Fame Series, has partnered with Georgia-based REVELxp to sell premium services and suites to its upcoming games, including the ones hosted in the Valley.

The new partnership will have REVELxp in charge of premium seating sales for all Position Sports-owned college basketball events. REVELxp will also provide VIP hospitality options inside the game’s venues. REVELxp was founded in 2020 and has relationships with universities around the country to host premium experiences during sporting events.

Position Sports, which is a subsidiary of Phoenix-based Delano Media Group, acquired the rights for 10 years to put on games in the name of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame for in 2023.

For the 2024 Hall of Fame Series, Position has scheduled both men’s and women’s college basketball games in Las Vegas, Baltimore, New York and Phoenix.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.