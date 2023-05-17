Popular fast-food chicken chain to open 5 more Valley locations this year

A very popular fast-food chicken restaurant has big expansion plans for the Valley.

Atlanta, Georgia-based Chick-fil-A plans to open five new locations in the Phoenix metro this year, the chain said in an announcement. Five of the locations will be opened by Valley-based franchisees and the sixth is a licensed location, according to the chain. These new stores are expected to create 520 jobs.

Another 15 locations are planned for the Valley over the next five years, according to Chick-fil-A.

“We are gearing up to celebrate Chick-fil-A’s 20th anniversary in Phoenix, and as we prepare to hit this milestone, we are energized by the continued demand for our great-tasting food and signature hospitality,” Todd Grubbs, Chick-fil-A’s area director for the West Region, said in a statement.

