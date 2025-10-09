Pop-up hotel brand Placemakr set for Phoenix debut

PHOENIX — Pop-up hotel operator Placemakr has taken over 120 multifamily units at a new apartment building near Arizona State University's downtown Phoenix campus.

For the company’s first property in Arizona, Placemakr will rent out about 15% of the ANOVA Central Station development at 311 N. 1st Avenue in Phoenix. Placemakr is offering studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom furnished apartments to rent.

The 769-unit project, developed by GMH, recently came online and was conceived in part as student-housing for nearby ASU, as well as the smaller downtown Phoenix campuses for University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University.

