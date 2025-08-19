Pinal County balances bright future, past lessons

To lean into the future, Pinal County decision-makers are also wary of the past.

The county, which sits in the southern half of the state between Maricopa and Pima counties, is one of the fastest-growing jurisdictions in Arizona and nationally. Its population is quickly approaching half a million people and is projected to grow to over 640,000 by 2032, according to the county’s 2024 labor market analysis.

In a trend aligned with Pinal County’s goal to sustainably build a “diversified economy,” development has shifted in recent years to attracting major manufacturing projects. County leaders are focused on adding shopping centers, housing projects and transportation improvements to build out their communities along the way.

Joel Millman, interim director of Pinal County’s economic and workforce development department, describes some recent major projects as “game changers” — developments that bring jobs, improve infrastructure and encourage development around them.

