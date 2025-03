Tucson-based Pima Federal Credit Union is a step closer to becoming the sixth-largest credit union in Arizona.

Pima Federal Credit Union on March 17 announced it gained regulatory approval to acquire assets of Phoenix-based RBAZ Bancorp., the parent company of Republic Bank of Arizona, in an all-cash deal.

PFCU had previously unveiled plans to acquire Republic Bank in May 2024, paving the way for its entry into Maricopa County.

