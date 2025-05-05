Phoenix's tech momentum fuels Arizona's strong business attraction ranking

Arizona is again a top state in its region for attracting business investment, according to Site Selection magazine’s annual rankings.

Arizona ranked No. 1 for the second year in a row for the Mountain Region, followed by Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, and Montana.

While Arizona ranked as a top state in its region, it didn’t end up making the top 10 list nationally. Texas took the top spot, followed by Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, Illinois, Kentucky, Alabama, Louisiana, Georgia and Virginia.

Some criteria analyzed to determine the rankings include total new and expanded facilities, total capital investment in new and expanded facilities, total new jobs created, state tax climate ratings, workforce readiness, and other factors.

