Phoenix Theatre launches capital campaign, $20M construction project

Phoenix Theatre Co. is back in building mode, with plans for a $20 million renovation of its theater that will include the construction of a 500-seat theater.

This project has been a long time coming, said Vincent VanVleet, executive director of Phoenix Theatre Co., which started its capital campaign right before the Great Recession put all fundraising to a halt in 2008.

Then, in 2017, the nonprofit started a $20 million capital campaign in advance of its centennial celebration in 2020.

But the coronavirus pandemic derailed those plans once again.

So far, the capital campaign has raised $17 million of the $20 million goal, which is enough to begin construction, he said, adding that naming opportunities are still available.

