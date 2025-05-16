Phoenix solidifies spot as 5th largest US city; other AZ cities show population surges

New figures released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau show that Phoenix has reinforced its position as the nation’s fifth-largest city, registering the nation’s eighth-largest numerical population increase between 2023 and 2024.

The Census Bureau’s Vintage 2024 estimates for cities and towns found that several cities in and around the Valley were among national leaders in population growth over one-year and four-year time spans.

Phoenix added 16,933 new residents between July 1, 2023, and the same date in 2024, for a final population figure of 1,673,164. That amounted to 1% growth, ranking Phoenix No. 729 out of cities with populations of 20,000 or more for percentage growth over a one-year period, actually far below the growth rate of other Valley cities.

Queen Creek took the top spot in Arizona when it came to year-over-year percentage growth.

