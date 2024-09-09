Phoenix slips in ranking of top 20 US tech job markets, report says

The Valley has slipped three spots in an annual ranking of the top 20 tech talent markets in North America, though the region's job prospects are solid, driven by an uptick in annual wages, population and university graduates, according to a report by CBRE Group Inc.

CBRE's report, released Sept. 4, ranked Phoenix No. 18 for tech talent among 50 markets in the U.S. and Canada, down three spots from No. 15 in 2023. Rankings for the top 50 markets were determined in part by their competitive advantages and appeal to employers and tech employees.

Tech talent refers to a group of highly skilled workers in more than 20 tech-oriented occupations, including software engineers and systems and data managers.

CBRE’s report noted the strong tech job growth in the Valley, where the tech workforce grew 17.2% between 2018 and 2023.

