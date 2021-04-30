Phoenix Sky Harbor airport just had its busiest month in more than a year

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport reported that March was its busiest month since February 2020, with more than 3 million passengers going through the terminals.

The region’s primary airport recorded 3,002,677 total passengers that either flew into or out of Sky Harbor during March, according to an April 28 report from the Phoenix Aviation Department. That’s a 25.2% increase from the 2.4 million people who went through Sky Harbor’s terminals in March 2020.

The number of passengers in March increased 67.5% compared to the 1.8 million passengers in February .

March is usually the busiest month at Sky Harbor every year because it is the height of the Valley’s tourism season. While this year’s season was in flux because of the Covid-19 pandemic, there were still a number of events that brought people to the state including Major League Baseball’s Cactus League spring training and the Barrett-Jackson collector car auction in Scottsdale.

