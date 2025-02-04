Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport breaks passenger record in 2024

PHOENIX — Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport saw a record-breaking year in 2024 in more than one way.

The latest report from the Phoenix Aviation Department shows that Sky Harbor ended the calendar year with a total of 52,325,266 passengers who traveled through the Valley airport’s terminals – the most ever in a single year.

The 52.3 million passengers in 2024 represented a hefty increase of 7.5% from the 48.9 million passengers in 2023, which was the previous record. Sky Harbor notched a new monthly total passenger record for every month in 2024.

One thing driving more travelers at Sky Harbor is the fact the airport served more destinations in 2024 than ever before.

