Phoenix remains one of the world's top cities, annual survey finds

Phoenix remains one of the most dynamic cities in the world, according to one prestigious ranking, but its place is not as high as it once was.

Arizona’s capital ranked No. 89 in the 2025 World’s Best Cities report released recently by Resonance Consultancy, an advisory firm that focuses on real estate, tourism and economic development. The report is in its 10th year.

The ranking continues an ongoing slide for the Arizona capital in recent years. From No. 49 in 2020, Phoenix came in at 55 in the 2021 report, then No. 76 in 2022. Its current ranking is just one down from the No. 88 spot it held in 2023.

