Phoenix registers nation's third-largest jump in coworking space, report finds

PHOENIX — Coworking space continues to expand in major metros across America, and Phoenix is one of the places where it has increased the most in recent months.

But the growth has come with a cost for some users.

The Phoenix area’s coworking space grew by 8% in the fourth quarter of 2024 to a total of 2.87 million square feet across the metro, according to Coworking Cafe’s Q4 Coworking Industry Report. That earned Phoenix a No. 3 ranking for growth in the quarter.

The growth — which was a bump from Q3’s 6% increase — propelled the Valley to become the nation’s 11th largest coworking market, measured by number of locations (with 155 spaces, up from 149 in Q3). Phoenix's average space size was also up 3% quarter-to-quarter, to reach 18,533 square feet.

