Phoenix reaches highest echelon on 2021 America's Best Cities list

PHOENIX — The Phoenix metro has been rising steadily in recent years on Resonance Consultancy’s lists of top cities, and this year it landed in the top 10.

The Valley is ranked No. 9 on Resonance’s 2021 America’s Best Cities Report, a four-point jump from its 2020 ranking of No. 13 on the 100-city list of metros with more than 500,000 residents.

It’s also higher than Phoenix’s position as the 16th highest-ranking American city on the 2021 World’s Best Cities list, where Arizona’s capital came in at No. 55 globally in December.

Phoenix has a lot going for it, according to the report’s authors, who gave the metro high marks for its weather (for which it ranked No. 6) and its change in civilian labor force — a new measurement for the report that tracked migration from and to cities over the past year.

