Phoenix ranks among America's most debt-ridden cities, study finds

If your finances have ample room to improve, you’re not alone. Arizona ranked among the top 10 states with the most financial distress, according to a WalletHub analysis. The rankings were based on credit scores, bankruptcy filings, the number of searches for “loans” and “debt,” and the number of accounts in distress.
When it comes to personal debt beyond mortgages, Valley residents appear to be more collectively in the red than most other large U.S. metros.

The Phoenix metro had the 18th-highest average for such debt among the 50 largest U.S. metros, according to a recent analysis from LendingTree.

Residents in the Valley carried an average of $39,220 in nonmortgage debt as of the second quarter of this year, the study found, calculating auto loans, student loans, credit card balances, personal loans and other kinds of debt excluding mortgages.

