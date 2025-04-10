Phoenix pet care startup inks deal with global retailer Walmart

PHOENIX — A Phoenix-based pet care startup is rolling out its products into hundreds of stores operated by a global retail behemoth.

Bundle x Joy announced April 2 it inked a deal with Walmart to launch its allergy and gut-friendly dog food on the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer’s website and in more than 500 stores nationwide, including 22 in Arizona, according to the company.

"Since day one, we have been committed to bringing gut-friendly nutrition to every pet person," Jess Berger, founder and CEO of Bundle x Joy, said in a statement.

Bundle x Joy's products include dog food, human-grade stews, treats, and supplements.

