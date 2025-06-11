Phoenix one of nation's top draws for corporate headquarters moves

PHOENIX — Phoenix is one of the nation’s top draws for corporate headquarters, according to a new report from CBRE.

The report ranked Phoenix No. 4 in the U.S. for gaining the most corporate headquarters between 2018 and 2024. During that time, the Valley added 31 new HQs, which was the same amount gained by Houston.

Only Dallas, Austin and Nashville came in ahead of the Phoenix metro. Of those, Dallas was by far the leader with 100 headquarters gained during the analysis period, followed by Austin’s 81 and Nashville’s 35.

The report’s findings back up an earlier ranking from Site Selection magazine, which found that Arizona ranked No. 1 for the second year in a row for the Mountain Region for attracting business investment. Site Selection looked beyond just headquarters relocations but it touched on something that was also key in the CBRE report — the role of a region’s ecosystem and talent pool along with its economic development strategy in driving new investment.

