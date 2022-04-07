Phoenix on track as a leading metro for tech job gains, report finds

PHOENIX — Technology employment made gains across the nation in 2021, and the Phoenix metro was one of the top beneficiaries of that trend.

Phoenix landed at No. 10 for net tech job gains in 2021 — adding 1,008 positions last year — and No. 11 for overall net tech employment, according to tech industry organization CompTIA’s recent State of the Tech Workforce report, which examined the state of the tech workforce.

The report said that the tech sector in the Valley made a $25.5 billion economic impact, which was 9.3% of the metro area’s overall impact.

The Valley has 158,137 people working in tech jobs, according to the report, which described Phoenix as a metro that is sometimes “under the radar” as a tech city that is demonstrating growth, along with places such as Austin, Texas; Raleigh and Charlotte, North Carolina; Detroit, Orlando and others.

Workers in the tech sector make up 7% of the overall Valley workforce. By comparison, tech employment comprised 5.7% of the overall U.S. workforce in 2021, the report said, noting that there is a degree of undercounting in tech sector employment because of the blurring of lines across industries.

