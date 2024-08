Two Phoenix nonprofits focused on mental health are planning to combine operations that will generate $150 million in annual revenue and employ 1,300 people.

Terros Health plans to acquire Lifewell's clinical services, including five outpatient clinics.

The two nonprofits have worked together for many years, said Karen Hoffman Tepper, who was named president and CEO of Terros Health two years ago.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.