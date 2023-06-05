Phoenix named as one of five US workforce hubs focused on manufacturing jobs

The White House has designated Phoenix as a workforce hub to help meet the demand for qualified and diverse talent in semiconductors, renewable energy and electric vehicles.

Phoenix was picked as one of five hubs dedicated to building up a workforce, specifically because of public and private investments that have been announced in the Phoenix metro in semiconductor, optical cable and critical mineral and battery manufacturing, the Biden administration announced in May.

The Biden administration said it will work with local officials, employers, unions, community colleges, high schools and other stakeholders to create a talent pipeline specific to the region's needs and to expand apprenticeship programs, career and technical education programs and supportive services for underrepresented students and workers.

