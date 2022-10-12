Phoenix moving forward with plans to sell 86 acres for future transportation link

PHOENIX — After postponing the sale of 86 acres twice in the past year, it appears the city of Phoenix will move forward with selling the property near the Salt River to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Phoenix City Council will vote on Oct. 13 to sell the site to the Arizona Department of Transportation for $1.5 million for construction of the proposed State Route 30, which will eventually connect Interstate 17 out west to Buckeye and serve as a reliever for Interstate 10.

The new freeway will be developed in multiple phases over multiple years. The first phase includes building the freeway between the Loop 202 and Loop 303 south of I-10 in five segments, which is estimated to cost $2.6 billion.

West Valley government and business leaders have pointed to the future SR 30 as an important key for growth and to support the onslaught of industrial development in cities such as Buckeye, Goodyear, Avondale and Tolleson.




