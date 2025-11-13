Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Phoenix midtown high-rise sells for $15M, nearly half its 2019 price

Midtown building
PHOENIX — A high-rise office building in midtown Phoenix sold at a steep discount.

The property, located at 2600 N. Central Avenue, sold for $15 million on Nov. 5, trading hands from Vancouver-based Townline Ventures to Phoenix-based Cotterkey Investments.

In 2019, the building sold for nearly twice as much — at $29,450,000.

The 20-story building amounts to over 317,000 square feet, was built in 1994, and sits on 2.74 acres at the corner of Central Avenue and Thomas Road. It was renovated in 2022 to add a revamped lobby, tenant lounge, conference center and fully equipped gym.

