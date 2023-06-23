Phoenix metro growing quickly as hub for life sciences researchers, CBRE report finds

PHOENIX — The Phoenix metro is the center of an emerging cluster of life-sciences research talent, according to a new report from CBRE Group Inc.

The designation means the Valley’s research institutions have attracted impressive levels of funding from the National Institutes of Health, bringing in $143 million in funding in 2022. That amount is the fifth-highest in the nation and shows promising activity for the Valley, the U.S. Life Sciences Research Talent 2023 report found.

Arizona State University was the largest recipient of NIH funds in the state, the report said, adding that ASU now has 4,130 life sciences researchers.

The analysis also found that the Phoenix metro has the nation’s fastest rate of growth for new life sciences graduates, with a 90% increase between 2016 and 2021. That far surpassed the next highest graduate growth rate, which was a little less than 50% in Riverside/San Bernardino in California.

