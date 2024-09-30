Phoenix Mesa-Gateway Airport Authority issues RFQ for new aeronautical development

The Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority is planning a new development that will complement the existing operations of major companies at the East Valley employment hub.

The airport authority issued a request for qualifications to find a developer that will transform eight acres of newly cleared land on airport property. Those eight acres were previously home to two former U.S. Air Force buildings and adjacent to its Taxiway Tango. The new developer would have the option to transform an additional 1.2-acre parcel near the primary redevelopment site, according to the RFQ.

The airport is quickly growing into a major employment hub in the Phoenix metro for both aeronautical and non-aeronautical companies and is home to some 2,500 workers.

