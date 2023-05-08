Watch Now
Phoenix Mercury teams up with Mountain America Credit Union in partnership deal

The Phoenix Mercury starts its 2023 season this month at the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix.
Posted at 8:38 AM, May 08, 2023
Valley-based Mountain America Credit Union said its new multiyear partnership with the Phoenix Mercury will allow it to increase its charitable work.

The partnership makes Mountain America the official credit union of the Mercury, and it will be the exclusive source for the new Mercury debit and credit cards, which will feature the WNBA team’s logo and colors.

"As a community-focused credit union, we believe in providing our members with innovative payment options and personalized financial services while supporting local organizations throughout our footprint. This partnership is an excellent opportunity to do all of these things," said Sterling Nielsen, chief executive officer and president of Mountain America Credit Union, in a statement.

