Phoenix Mercury teams up with Mountain America Credit Union in partnership deal

Valley-based Mountain America Credit Union said its new multiyear partnership with the Phoenix Mercury will allow it to increase its charitable work.

The partnership makes Mountain America the official credit union of the Mercury, and it will be the exclusive source for the new Mercury debit and credit cards, which will feature the WNBA team’s logo and colors.

"As a community-focused credit union, we believe in providing our members with innovative payment options and personalized financial services while supporting local organizations throughout our footprint. This partnership is an excellent opportunity to do all of these things," said Sterling Nielsen, chief executive officer and president of Mountain America Credit Union, in a statement.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.