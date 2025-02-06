Phoenix luxury home realtors see opportunity as spring season rolls in

MESA, AZ — Luxury residential real estate agents are seeing activity pick up as the spring selling season kicks off in metro Phoenix.

"It was stale from November to the beginning of January, and now I'm doing a showing two to three times a week," said Cindy Davis, a Realtor with Compass. "Open houses are back on again. We're getting a lot more people from out of state coming through."

The luxury market feels more balanced these days, said Davis.

"There's room for more negotiations," she said. "Properties are on the market a little bit longer — somewhere around the 60 to 90-day mark. You're not going to see a lot of price reductions. For the most part, it's up to the buyer to negotiate."

