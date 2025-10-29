Phoenix luxury home market sees surge in contracts as mortgage rates dip

PHOENIX — Cooling price growth and lower mortgage rates have lured buyers back to the Phoenix housing market.

The metro saw a boost in contract activity last week for homes in the luxury market, especially in the $1 million to $2 million price range, which was up 39%, according to The Cromford Report's latest data.

"We saw a definite uptick in the number of overall contracts accepted last week," said Tina Tamboer, research analyst for The Cromford Report. "We're having a good October in all of our price ranges."

Buyers of homes in the upper price ranges are attracted to an adjustable mortgage rate that currently is under 6%, she said.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.