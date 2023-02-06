Phoenix looks to bolster its existing water supplies with new development policies

PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix wants to implement new water conservation policies for future development as it continues attracting residents, companies and big projects to the Valley.

Because of the ongoing Colorado River shortages and cutbacks, Cynthia Campbell, the water resources management advisor for the city, said this has caused Phoenix to reevaluate its water management and create an updated water strategy.

"I expect in 2024, we're going to see a Colorado River shortage in central Arizona like we've never seen before, and one we frankly did not anticipate prior to 2021 because it wasn't even contemplated by the federal government," she told City Council members at the Jan. 25 economic development and equity subcommittee meeting.

This strategy includes using existing alternate water resources such as supply from the Salt and Verde rivers, improving water conservation, rebuilding a robust portfolio and implementing sustainable development policies, she said.

"That's an important policy, and that addresses upcoming uses, new development, whether it's residential, commercial or industrial," Campbell said. "Implementing sustainable development policies includes the potential for addressing large water users, especially as we're anticipating industrial customers with large water profiles. We have to look carefully at those and make sure that they balance out what's available at the time with the economic benefit they provide to the city."

