Phoenix home sellers' profits dip, but fare better than many markets

PHOENIX — Housing markets have shown signs of shifting, and average profits for sellers have been decreasing nationwide. That's true in Phoenix, too, but it's not as bad as in many markets.

That’s according to data from Attom, a property data-analytics company, which found the national median profit margin on home sales fell to 50% in the first quarter of 2025 — down 3.2 percentage points from the fourth quarter of 2024 and down 4.8 points from the first quarter of 2024. It's also down from 64% in 2022.

In the Phoenix metro, the median profit margin in Q1 2025 was 52.4%, which was down 5.8% from the first quarter of 2024, when the profit margin was 58.2%. On the other hand, it's only a slight bump down — 0.1% — from Q4 2024's 52.5% profit margin, indicating that the declines have slowed down in the short term.

