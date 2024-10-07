Phoenix coffee roaster acquires Panama farm

Phoenix specialty coffee wholesaler and retailer Press Coffee has made an international acquisition to improve its sourcing for its product served in the Valley.

Press has acquired the 70-hectare (about 173-acre) coffee farm in the forested highlands of the Volcan Valley in western Panama. Jason Kyle, Press’ co-owner, told the Business Journal the company had been in the process of buying this farm for a year.

“We didn't obviously buy it until we were able to try the coffees that were produced there,” Kyle said. “They've been there making coffee for some time now and the coffee is specialty grade. We're super excited to make it one of our house coffees.”

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.