Phoenix City Council delays decision on middle housing mandate amid public outcry

The dividing lines were clear in an overflowed Phoenix City Council chamber on Nov. 5, between those who say yes, or no, to development in their backyards.

Phoenix is grappling with a state bill signed into law this spring that requires all Arizona towns and cities to build “middle housing" with multiple units in single-family zones or risk losing some zoning power. Council chose to delay for two weeks, until Nov. 19, the decision on whether to add an overlay, including on the Willo and Encanto neighborhoods, to meet the requirements.

The mostly-older residents of the historic communities wore white and came out in droves, filling the chamber with applause after each public comment against the overlay that could add duplexes, triplexes and quadplexes on their streets. Supporters of the change had smaller numbers but were distinctly younger and more diverse in background and clothing choice, snapping their fingers after statements in favor of progress in housing supply.

Though there was a tinge of hostility throughout the hours-long public comment period, there was also common ground. Most agreed rent is too expensive in Phoenix and there needs to be more living options for more people across the city.

