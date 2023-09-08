Watch Now
Phoenix City Council approves 1,890 more apartment units in midtown

Phoenix City Council
Phoenix City Council voted unanimously to approve the development of more apartment units in midtown Phoenix.
Phoenix City Council has unanimously approved the development of 1,890 housing units.

At a Sept. 6 meeting, the Council approved a zoning change from C-2 to PUD to allow mixed use at the southwest corner of Central Avenue and Coolidge Street, where RAS Developments plans to build a seven-story apartment building with 155 units and 7,100 square feet of ground floor commercial/retail space.

That 1.7-acre parcel is near a $50 million, 250-unit project being built by Dallas-based Trinsic Residential Group on three acres at the southeast corner of Third Avenue and Coolidge Street.

Separately, Council turned around and voted unanimously on a rezoning case at the northwest corner of Central and Glenrosa avenues that will add 1,500 units and 25,000 square feet of ground-floor retail on 15 acres.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

