Phoenix City Council approves 1,890 more apartment units in midtown

Phoenix City Council has unanimously approved the development of 1,890 housing units.

At a Sept. 6 meeting, the Council approved a zoning change from C-2 to PUD to allow mixed use at the southwest corner of Central Avenue and Coolidge Street, where RAS Developments plans to build a seven-story apartment building with 155 units and 7,100 square feet of ground floor commercial/retail space.

That 1.7-acre parcel is near a $50 million, 250-unit project being built by Dallas-based Trinsic Residential Group on three acres at the southeast corner of Third Avenue and Coolidge Street.

Separately, Council turned around and voted unanimously on a rezoning case at the northwest corner of Central and Glenrosa avenues that will add 1,500 units and 25,000 square feet of ground-floor retail on 15 acres.

