Phoenix-based Honeywell Aerospace names new CEO to replace retiring Madsen

Honeywell Aerospace President and CEO Mike Madsen is retiring, and the Phoenix-based company has named his successor from within its executive team.

Jim Currier, the president of electronic solutions at the company, will take the helm at Honeywell Aerospace starting Aug. 1. In the role, he will be a company officer reporting directly to Vimal Kapur, the CEO of Charlotte, North Carolina-based Honeywell International Inc.

Currier has been with Honeywell Aerospace since 2006 and has been in his current position since 2021. During his time at Honeywell, he has also been president of the aftermarket business for Europe, Middle East, Africa and India. He has also served as vice president of business development for engines and power systems.

