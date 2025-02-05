Peoria's The Trailhead signs several new restaurant tenants

PEORIA, AZ — The Trailhead, a 40-acre, mixed-use development at 83rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road in Peoria, has signed several new restaurant tenants looking to open in the coming months.

The project’s developer, Pederson Group, signed Sky Restaurant Group to a 4,431-square-foot restaurant space for a new concept called Sparrow. Former partners Parker Ganem and Schuyler Estes reunited to open Sparrow, which will have a menu that mixes Southwest flavors with Thai and Korean cuisine.

Estes and Ganem worked together in the 2010s and opened restaurants like Urban Agave and Squid Ink. Sparrow is expected to open in the summer of 2025.

Four other eateries are also part of the lineup.

